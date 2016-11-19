Man Fatally Stabbed in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Man Fatally Stabbed in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green police are searching for a man after a fatal stabbing took place on Johnson Drive Friday night. Police responded to 1663 Johnson Drive around midnight in reports to a disturbance. Upon arrival they found 25-year-old Ryan Porter with stab wounds. Porter was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Police are searching for the suspect, 20-year-old Dionadre Payne, who's described as a black male around 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. If you have any information contact the Bowling Green Police Department.

