Man Robbed by Law Enforcement Impersonator

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A man was robbed at knife point on Tuesday evening by someone impersonating law enforcement. The victim advised that he was traveling on Morgantown Road near Highland Church Road when a black, newer-model SUV followed him and activated red and blue emergency lights along the windshield. The man pulled over and was approached by an African American male of average height with dreadlock-style hair. After placing a knife to the driver's neck, the suspect demanded the man's wallet. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident. If you have any information regarding the suspect, you are urged to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

"If it's an unmarked vehicle and you're not certain that it's legitimate, what we would have the public to do is call in on 9-1-1, decrease their speed first so that it doesn't look like you're trying to run, and then call in on 9-1-1 to get confirmation that that is a legitimate law enforcement officer that's trying to stop your vehicle," said Stephen Harmon of the Warren County Sheriff's Office.