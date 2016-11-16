Butler County Residents React to Recent Double Murders

Butler County, KY (WNKY-TV) - There have been two double homicides in Butler County in the past three months. That's quadruple the number of people murdered over last year.

"I never thought of anything like that happening here," said Jimmie McKinney, a Butler County resident.

On August 9th, 70-year-old Dorothy Neafus and her 71-year-old husband, Kenneth, were found shot to death in their home on Richland Church Road in Butler County. Exactly three months later, on November 9th, two more people were found dead. Their unidentified bodies burned in a car fire off Region-Reedyville Road. While the case is still under investigation, Kentucky State Police say the manner of the deaths makes its a double homicide. The suspect for the first double murder, 34-year-old Kevin Dye, is in custody in Butler County. As for the most recent double murder, that person or persons are still on the loose.

"Shocking, that's the word for it. You know it just doesn't happen around here, not a double murder. A murder every now and then, but not a double

murder and twice in less than four months, it's just really surprising," said Butler County resident Marilyn Tarrance.

These two cases, two double murders in Butler County in one year, contrast with 2015, when there were no murders at all. In fact Butler County's last murder prior to these double homicides was in 2013. KSP says double murders are very rare for the area, their records as far back as 2011 show no other double homicides. These statistics have left many Butler County residents on edge.

"Well it makes you think you don't want to go out of your house to go anywhere. You don't know whether you're safe or not. I mean you can come home and somebody will be there or they can come in on you while you're at home. It's just a bad situation all around," said McKinney.

"That makes me want to protect my kid. Make sure that nothing like this happens to my family because you could go out and about one day and be fine, but the next day you could get hurt," said Butler County resident Ashley Martin.

While these murders may be atypical, these Butler County people are still not taking the double homicides lightly.

"Yeah it changes your perspective on things. You wonder how that can happen around your home town, our county, Butler County. You think well that only happens in big cities, in Louisville you hear it on the news all the time, but not in Butler County," said Tarrance.

"I really don't think that we'll hear any more of stuff like this happening, but you never know. The way the world is now you don't know what's going on," said McKinney.

Kentucky State Police have still not identified the two victims in the car fire double murder, but they do tell us the license plates on the vehicle are local.