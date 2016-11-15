100 Refugee Kids Ready for Winter Thanks to the Islamic Center

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - About 100 refugee children recently resettled in Bowling Green are now ready for winter thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Islamic Center and a shopping trip to Walmart Tuesday.

"This is the American way. We all help each other, we are here to help these kids," said Huda Melky the International Center Liaison to the Islamic Center.

For all of the families, this is their first winter, since they've been in the country for less than 3 months.

"We will provide them shoes, socks, warm clothing, gloves, pajamas, etcetera," said Albert Mbanfu the Director of the International Center.

For Islamic Center Preacher, Sedien Agic, it was never even a possibility not to help.

"I mean there is no why, there is need, so whenever there is need we should help that's why we are here, together, as humans, to help each other," said Agic.

That sentiment was also shared by volunteers who showed up unexpectedly to help.

"I believe in goodness, and kindness and decency and sharing and I think to myself how would I want to be treated if the circumstances were reversed," said volunteer Muriel Kanan.

For the families they are just beyond grateful for the generosity they've experienced so far in our country.

"This is so big to us, we are having some help with the clothing especially now that it is cold and our children are going to have some clothing and they are going to be warm," said one of the refugee families.

Now the families are left with warm smiles, laughs and clothes, ready to take on the Kentucky winter.