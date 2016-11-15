KSP Investigating Butler Co. Car Fire as a Murder Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KSP Investigating Butler Co. Car Fire as a Murder Case

Roundhill, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police are now calling the investigation of a Butler County car fire that left two people dead a murder situation. Kentucky State Police say the evidence, based on the manner of death of the two individuals, leads them to believe it's a homicide investigation. The car was found with the two unidentified bodies inside off Region-Reedyville Road last Wednesday night. Police won't disclose any information on the two individuals or manner of death, but they do tell us the vehicle had local license plates. As far as suspect leads go, authorities say the investigation is progressing. 

