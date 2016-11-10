2 People Dead After Bodies Found in Burning Car in Butler County

Roundhill, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two people are dead after a car was found burning with the bodies inside on a secluded Butler County road Wednesday night. Kentucky State Police and area fire crews responded to the scene around 5 PM near the 700 block of Region-Reedyville Road. Police are awaiting autopsy results to find out the cause of the deaths. At this time foul play has not been ruled out and with the extent to which the bodies were burned, finding answers is proving difficult.

"Any time something like this occurs there's always reason to be concerned. We can't completely rule it as a homicide or foul play, but we are definitely treating it with the importance of that right now," says Trooper B.J. Eaton with Kentucky State Police Post 3.