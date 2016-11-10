Two Firefighters and One Former Firefighter Arrested for String - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Two Firefighters and One Former Firefighter Arrested for String of Edmonson County Arson Fires

Edmonson County, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two firefighters, one former firefighter and a fourth individual were arrested on November 7th in connection with a recent string of arson related fires in Edmonson County. Edmonson County Sheriff, Shane Doyle, says the four individuals all face arson and burglary charges for their roles in eight recent area fires, including the burning of the Sunfish Mall on Halloween night. 20-year-old Daniel Massey and 20-year-old Tyler Hamilton are listed currently as firefighters with the Kyrock Volunteer Fire Department and 21-year-old Dylan Ramsey is a former member of the same department. 20-year-old John Woodcock was also arrested for his part in the fires. Sheriff Doyle said,  "The senseless actions of these individuals gives other firefighters a bad name." The court dates for the four men are unknown at this time. 

