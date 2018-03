Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - The court appearance for the Scottsville man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl has been postponed. 39-year-old Timothy Madden was set for a pre-trial conference in Allen County Circuit Court Wednesday. It's been rescheduled for December 2nd because of a scheduling conflict. Madden is charged with the kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder of Gabbi Doolin back on November 14, 2015 at a little league football game at Allen County Scottsville High School.