Woman Robs a Bowling Green Bank

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a woman after a daring daylight robbery at a bank on Scottsville Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the scene around 1 PM after receiving reports of a woman demanding money from a teller at the U.S. Bank branch on Scottsville Road. Police tell WNKY the robber did not threaten anyone with a weapon. The woman, described as a white female, about 5 feet tall and with an average build, fled toward Ashley Circle on foot. At the time of the robbery her face was completely concealed and she wore a light colored sweatshirt, black gloves and blue jeans. Some witnesses on the scene tell WNKY they saw the crime unfold before them.

"She stood staring at Scottsville Road, looking directly at Scottsville Road looking across the street for a good two minutes. She walked on up through the parking lot for about a minute or so then the next thing we see is her taking off across the Hobby Lobby parking lot. I mean we lost visual and there were cars pulling out and she almost got hit by a car when she took off running," said Jonathan Glass, a worker with Landscape Contractors.

Police say no one besides the bank's employees were inside at the time of the incident and no one was injured.