US Bank on Scottsville Road Robbed

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY) - The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of an alleged armed robbery after 1 PM this afternoon at the US Bank on Scottsville Road. The suspect is described as a woman wearing black gloves and a light-colored sweatshirt. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the bank and the suspect fled the scene on foot. No one was injured. Bowling Green Police are working to uncover more details and we will pass along further information as it becomes available.

