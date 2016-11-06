Officer-Involved Shooting in Morgantown Leaves Bowling Green Man Dead

Morgantown, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is dead and a Butler County Deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Morgantown early Sunday morning. Deputy Chris Reneer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:15 AM on Logansport Road when the driver, 43-year-old Randy Clark, Jr., assaulted the officer. Deputy Reneer used his taser, but Clark continued to be combative, and drove off, dragging Deputy Reneer with his vehicle. That's when Deputy Reneer fired multiple shots, leading to Clark's death. Reneer was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Kentucky State Police are conducting the investigation.