Underwear Drive Underway at Local Libraries

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Libraries across the state are collecting underwear for elementary school kids. It's all part of the 'Drop Your Drawers' campaign where libraries are accepting new, packaged underwear to give to kids if they have an accident while at school. All of the Warren County Public Library branches are participating and the donations collected will go to the family resource centers at elementary schools across the county. Those involved say it's a great way to give back and help area kids from feeling embarrassed.

"We just think this is a great opportunity, libraries all over Kentucky are doing this and it's a fun way to give back to the community and help out our kids," says Bob Kirby Branch Manager Ashley Fowlkes.

You can donate underwear for boys and girls, sizes 4-16, through December 29th.