Halloween Night Arsonist Burns Down Historic Building in Edmonso - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Halloween Night Arsonist Burns Down Historic Building in Edmonson County

Sunfish, KY (WNKY-TV) - Officials in Edmonson County are searching for arson suspects after a historical building burns down Halloween night. Numerous fire agencies responded to the Sunfish Mall located off Kentucky Highway 187 around 10:30 Monday after reports of the old building being consumed by flames. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle tells us there's clear evidence of arson and they are investigating as such. Residents say this is one of a string of fires throughout the area and they say it's sad a piece of their town's history is now gone.

"They need to go to jail I know that. I mean this right here is sad, this is a landmark in this little area right here and there are no more," says
Sunfish resident Ronnie Corn.

