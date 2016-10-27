UPDATE: Two Airlifted to Hospital After Simpson Co. Crash

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) - A mother and her infant son were airlifted to a Nashville Hospital after a crash in Simpson County Thursday morning. The two vehicle accident happened around 8:45 on the 2800 block of Morgantown Road in Franklin. The passenger of the Toyota Scion, a baby boy, was airlifted from

the scene. The driver, an unidentified female, was originally transported via ambulance, but later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital, the same hospital as the infant. The driver of the second vehicle was treated for minor injuries. At this time, Simpson County Sheriff's Deputies would not release the cause of the crash or any names of the individuals involved, since the investigation is ongoing. The condition of the mother and child are unknown.