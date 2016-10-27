Home Depot Helps Out a Morgantown Fire Department

Morgantown, KY (WNKY-TV) - Members of the 5th District Fire Department for the city of Morgantown are breathing a collective sigh of relief thanks to the Home Depot. Back in July a microburst dumped two inches of rain in less than a hour which caused the volunteer fire station to flood. That resulted in the growth of black mold on the building's floors and walls. After contacting the Home Depot originally asking for a discount for repair supplies, the company took a big step farther by coming up with a $10,300 grant to help fix the flood-damaged building. On Thursday about 40 volunteers from eight area Home Depot stores came to the Morgantown fire station to help get the building back in shape. From planting flowers, to painting, to installing new floors and cabinets, the station got a much needed facelift and those involved couldn't be more thankful or happy to help.

"These folks put their life on the line for us to protect our country and to protect us, so to be able to give back to them it's just ten-fold," says

Wayne Williams, Manager of the Home Depot in Paducah, KY.

"We weren't expecting any of this, this is just kind of a throw in for us. I can't tell you how much it takes a load off you're shoulders and I'm

glad this is going to be for my firefighters," says Richard Henderson the Fire Chief of the Morgantown 5th District Fire Department.