Baby Boy Airlifted to Vanderbilt after Simpson Co. Accident

Franklin, KY

(WNKY) - Two cars were involved in what police describe as a serious accident on the 2800 block of Morgantown Road in Simpson County at about 8:45 Thursday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified at this time only as a female, was taken to a local hospital. A baby in the same vehicle, identified only as a boy, was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.. The driver of the second vehicle - an SUV - had minor injuries. Police remain on the scene conducting their investigation.. Stay with WNKY as this story develops. 

