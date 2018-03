Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff's Dept., Richardsville Fire Dept. and the Warren County Coroner are at the scene of a one-car accident on the 10000 block of Kentucky Route 185 near Richardsville. An unidentified white male was killed after the vehicle he was driving rolled multiple times on the roadway. Police on the scene say the victim was ejected.

WNKY's Rose Rementer is on the scene and will have additional details as they develop.