Metcalfe County Man Fatally Shot in Gun Battle with Police

Metcalfe County, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Metcalfe County man is dead after a brief gun battle with police early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 1 AM on Junior Caffee Road where Kentucky State Police responded to a domestic violence call. An unidentified woman caller said her boyfriend had assaulted her and was firing gunshots into the air. When police arrived on the scene there was a heated verbal exchange with 38-year-old Kenny Tomblin, who then fired shots at police resulting in return fire from officers that ultimately resulted in Tomblin's death. An investigation is still underway, but police say regardless of the events it's a sad situation for all.



"This is a tragedy. This is not a win for law enforcement. Nobody wins in these situations. This was someone's family member, a friend, and there is a family who's experiencing loss and no one's happy about it," says Kentucky State Police Trooper William Gregory.