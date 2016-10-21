U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Gray Speaks to WKU Students

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Jim Gray, charged that advertising portraying him as an enemy of the coal industry is misguided and misleading. Gray, who is also the Mayor of Lexington, Spoke at Western Kentucky University at a forum for students, faculty and the general public on Friday. He said his vision for coal county aligns with his record of creating new jobs in Kentucky.

"Rand Paul has never created a coal job in his life. He's never created a job that I know of and I have created thousands of jobs in my career and that's what I'm committed to. I'm committed to it in coal country," says Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jim Gray.

Gray also said he remains optimistic even in the face of the characterization of Kentucky as a reliably 'red' state.

"Hey, I've always been in a race where the odds are really up hill and the odds in this race have been up hill, but we see the gap narrowing, we see a very competitive race emerging here," says Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jim Gray.

With less than two and a half weeks until election, Gray said he will continue to campaign in all parts of the state, as he put it, until the last vote is counted.

