6 Glasgow Residents Arrested in Drug Bust

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - A drug bust leads to six Glasgow residents being arrested. Around 1:30 Wednesday, the Barren River Drug Task Force along with officers from the Glasgow Police Department responded to a home on Rachel Court after reports of drug activity. 20-year-old Windy Holloway, 23-year-old Daniel Talbot, 27-year-old Jonathan Ballard, 21-year-old Eldon Gunderson, 24-year-old Tyler Whitney and 21-year-old Matta Nelson all of Glasgow were taken into custody after police searched the residence finding crystal meth, prescription pills, syringes and various other forms of drug paraphernalia. All are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson was additionally charged with Hindering prosecution and Gunderson was also served with an outstanding warrant and additionally charged with probation violation. All are in the Barren County Jail.