Hundreds Gather for WKU Chili and Cheese Luncheon and Pep Rally

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Western Kentucky University's homecoming is two days away and to kick off the festivities the annual chili and cheese luncheon and pep rally took place Thursday afternoon. Hundreds came out to 6-4-3 bar and grill to dig into some delicious food, gear up for game day and support Junior Achievement. It's the third time the event has been held at 6-4-3 and all the money goes to benefit local kids.



"Well it is a great cause. I've personally been on the board of Junior Achievement. I think it's a very worthwhile cause and we're fortunate enough to be the title sponsor this year," says Hal Schmitt a Hilliard Lyons Financial Adviser.

"It's extra special for me. I love to see friends coming back and supporting WKU and now supporting Junior Achievement," says Junior Achievement President Drew Martin.

Kick off for the big game is at 6 PM this Saturday.