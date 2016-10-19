Local Event to Drop off Unused Prescription Drugs this Saturday - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Event to Drop off Unused Prescription Drugs this Saturday

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Take back. Don't dump. That's the motto for this weekend's prescription drug drop off event. It's a collaboration between city, county and state police and drug enforcement agencies around the state. You can take your unused prescriptions to any KSP post statewide from 10 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. The goal is to get dangerous drugs out of homes and disposed of properly.

"It's disposed of under the EPA regulations so it also helps save the environment which is an added plus, but the most important thing is to keep the pain meds away from people who don't actually need them," says BGWC Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving.

Things to keep in mind:
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box located at the drop off location.  All solid dosage pharmaceutical products in consumer containers will be accepted. Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Bowling Green locations:

KSP Post 3: 3119 Nashville Road

Bowling Green Police Department: 911 Kentucky Street

Greenwood High School Safety City: 5065 Scottsville Road 

