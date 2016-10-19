Utility Company Donates Water Filling Stations to Area High Schools

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The Warren County Water District hopes they can make a splash by helping area kids reduce the use of plastic bottles. The utility donated water bottle filling stations to five high schools in the county so students and teachers can refill their bottles instead of disposing of them and creating waste that takes up space in landfills. The stations not only help kids reduce the use of plastic bottles, but they even help the students choose a healthier option to stay hydrated. Teachers and students at Greenwood High School told us they love the new way to get their water.

"Well like I said it tastes better and you can actually save the plastic bottles," says Greenwood High School Senior Kelsie Harral.

"Actually my classroom is right there so it's really easy access for me because I'm able to come down and not drink pop all day. I'll drink water instead because I'm refilling my water bottle," says Mary Beth Mcginty a Greenwood High School Teacher.

The total cost of the combination fountains and filling stations was just over $5,000.