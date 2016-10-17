Feds to Kentucky: That's not a Real ID

Frankfort, KY (WNKY-TV) - If you have a Kentucky driver's license, when January 2018 rolls around, you might not be able get past the TSA to board a plane. On October 11th the federal government denied the state of Kentucky's request for more time to fix its current security measures to issue driver's licenses. Officials with the Department of Transportation Cabinet say there are no immediate effects to residents of Kentucky. However, effective January 30th of 2017, residents won't be able to use their driver's licenses to get onto military bases or to enter nuclear power plants. If legislation isn't in place by January 2018, Kentucky residents will have to use other forms of photo-identification when flying and that generally means a passport. Officials say the problem is the federal government wants a central issuing location to make the process more secure.

"The Department of Homeland Security wants the Kentucky issuance to be at a central location where everything is secure and they can mail those particular drivers licenses out once the circuit clerks verify the identification of the individuals," says KY Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Ryan Watts.

As of now, state and federal government officials are working on legislation to get Kentucky licenses to meet the security standards.