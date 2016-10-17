DUI Accident Leaves a Smiths Grove Man Dead

Penrod, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Simpson County man faces murder charges after a crash involving alcohol left a Smiths Grove man dead. 24-year-old Bobby Ammons was arrested Sunday evening for driving under the influence and murder. The fatal accident happened around 7:30 on Kentucky Highway 949 just south of Penrod where Ammons struck a tree head-on. Ammons' passenger, 36-year-old Joshua Stilts of Smiths Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Ammons nor Stilts were wearing seat belts. Ammons is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.