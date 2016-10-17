Kitchen Guy - Pizza Puffs

Ingredients:

1 lb. Italian sausage, sweet or hot, casing removed

1/2 medium onion, diced

6 oz. mushrooms, thinly sliced

12 oz. pizza sauce from jar

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 pkg. puff pastry sheets

1 egg, beaten and thinned with a little water

Direction:

Preheat oven to 400.

Break up sausage and saute in a pan over medium high heat. When sausage has browned, add diced onion and sliced mushrooms and mix well.

Take the pan off the heat and add the pizza sauce. Let the mixture cool further and add the shredded cheeses and mix well.

Place one sheet of puff pastry on a clean smooth surface and roll out with a light touch to expand the size to about a 16 x 10 rectangle. With a sharp paring knife, cut across the pastry sheet diagonally and create four triangles.

Separate the triangles and place a dollop of the pizza mixture in the center of a triangle. Brush the edges of the pastry with egg wash and fold to close. Crimp the edges with the tines of a fork and place on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake until the triangles are puffed and golden brown about 12 minutes.