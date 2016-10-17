Kitchen Guy - Black Bean Soup

Ingredients:

2 14-1/2 oz cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 small onion, diced

1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 large carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 small jalapeño peppers, minced

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp cumin

1/2 cup medium hot salsa

Method:

Sauté onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, cilantro and jalapeños in butter over medium high heat for 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and garlic and continue to cook over medium heat for another 5 minutes.

Add the beans to the sautéed vegetables, and cover with 2 inches of water. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer uncovered until beans are tender. Stir occasionally and add water if needed. Let cool.

Drain beans and vegetables, reserving the liquid. Puree beans and vegetables in batches along with a small amount of liquid in a food processor or blender. Reserve some of the beans for texture. Mix in enough reserved liquid to create a souplike consistency, then add cumin and salsa to taste.

Garnish with sour cream and additional cilantro.