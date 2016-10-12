How to Trade in Your Galaxy Note 7

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Samsung announced recently that it would stop making all of its top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 7 phones after replacement phones were found to have the same defect as the original, they were prone to catch fire. After the original recall, Samsung and its authorized retailers took back those phones and replaced them with what the company said were safer versions of the Galaxy Note 7. But, after more incidents of the phone catching fire, the company gave up on the phone. Our Executive Producer, Bill Dorris, owned a Galaxy Note 7 and, in fact, traded in his original and now he's had to trade in his replacement.

"It's super easy, but it is a little time consuming so make sure to block off an hour or two of your day because it's very time consuming, but as far as ease, it's very simple," says Dorris.



He also stopped at Sprint to exchange the phone case he had for the Galaxy Note 7 and the store did so for free.