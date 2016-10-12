Police Say Case Involving a Missing Barren County Man is Cold

Barren County, KY (WNKY-TV) - It's now a cold case. That's what Barren County Sheriff's Deputies are saying about the search for a missing 27-year-old man. Spencer Huddleston was last seen October 7th where family said he was fishing on Barren River Lake. At first authorities thought it might be a drowning, so they spent several days searching both land and water, but with no body recovered, they are now calling it a missing person case. Police say there are no signs of foul play as of yet. As far as leads go, deputies say thus far, they have nothing to go on. Authorities are still searching the water and the area where Huddleston's car was found looking for possible evidence. If you have any information contact the Barren County Sheriff's Department.

