Bowling Green Fire Department's Firehouse Festival

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - If you're looking for some good family fun this weekend, consider going to the Bowling Green Fire Department's annual Firehouse Festival. The event is this Saturday and starts at 5 PM at Home Depot on Gary Farms Boulevard. There will be games, prizes, equipment demonstrations and even some competition between firefighters. It's part of National Fire Prevention Month and fire officials say it's a perfect way to interact with the public.



"Many times you don't see a fire truck unless you have an emergency and we obviously want to help you then, but we want you to be able to see the truck and meet the firefighters in a good environment," says Marlee Boenig with the Bowling Green Fire Department.