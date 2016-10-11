Man Accused of Murdering Butler County Couple Appears in Court

Morgantown, KY (WNKY-TV) - The man accused of murdering two Butler County residents appeared in court Tuesday. 34-year-old Kevin Dye was denied bond and a discovery hearing was set for November 7th in Butler County Circuit Court. Dye is accused of murdering 70-year-old Dorothy Neafus and 71-year-old Kenneth Neafus on August 9th at their home on Richland Church Road. He was already on probation for other offenses, and now with the charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Judge Ronnie Dortch also ordered the revocation of Dye's previous probation, and ordered him to serve the remaining two years of his previous felony conviction. Dye is currently being held in the Butler County Jail, but with the more serious charges pending he could be moved to a higher security prison.