Kitchen Guy - Shrimp Romesco

Ingredients

2 Tbsp slivered almonds
1 slice French or Italian bread, crust removed
1 large garlic clove, smashed
7 oz. roasted red peppers (jarred is okay)
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp sherry vinegar
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
16 large or jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Stir almonds in a heavy skillet over medium heat until they begin to release their essential oils and start to brown. Be careful not to let them burn. When they are toasted, add them immediately to the bowl of a food processor.

In the same skillet, tear the bread slice into pieces and toast. When toasted, add it to the food processor with the almonds.

With the food processor running, drop the garlic through the feed tube and process until almonds, bread and garlic are finely chopped. Add the roasted red peppers, olive oil, sherry vinegar and cayenne pepper and process until the mixture is the consistency of thick mayonnaise, scraping down the sides to ensure that everything is incorporated.

Arrange cooked shrimp on plates and top with Romesco sauce.

