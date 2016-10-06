Local Business Gearing Up for Fire Prevention Week

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - National Fire Prevention week starts next Monday and a Bowling Green business stands ready to help you prevent fires. Superior Fire and Safety is holding training sessions on today and performing free maintenance checks on fire extinguishers for anyone that stops by. Throughout the day people have the opportunity to practice putting out a fire using a video simulator. The goal: Keep everyone in the Bluegrass State fire safe.



"It's just to make sure that they are taken care of and their safety needs are met to make sure that if they have a fire situation that they're being taken care of," says Superior Fire and Safety Manager Donnie Turley.