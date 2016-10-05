Beshear to Bevin: the Law Applies to You, too

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is bound to obey the law like every citizen, after he was asked to comment on the attorney general's court victories against the Bevin Administration. Beshear was in Bowling Green Wednesday to talk to members of the city's Rotary Club. In prepared remarks he talked about the efforts and the progress his office has made in prosecuting child predators, protecting senior citizens against scams and seeking justice for victims of rape and sexual assault. He also answered questions from the members in attendance at the Sloan Convention Center and brought up plans for a resolution to the opioid drug problem across the state of Kentucky. When asked about the two lawsuits won against Governor Matt Bevin, this is what he had to say.

"In the end, no matter what our purposes are, we are all bound by the rule of law, even the Governor. Going forward all we need him to do is to follow it," says Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Beshear also visited Glasgow to discuss the issue of electrical rates proposed by the Glasgow Electrical Plant Board.