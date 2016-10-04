Kitchen Guy - Sopa Seca (Mexican Noodle Casserole)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup canola oil, plus more for greasing baking dish

8 oz vermicelli, broken into 3-inch pieces

4 chipotle chiles in adobado, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 15 oz can whole peeled tomatoes

1/2 small white onion, roughly chopped

1/2 cup chicken stock

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Cotija cheese (you may substitute feta)

3/4 cup Mexican crema (you may substitute sour cream)

2 Tbsp cilantro, minced

Method:

Preheat oven to 350.

Grease an 8×8 baking dish with the canola oil. Heat the remaining oil in a 12 inch skillet over medium high heat. Working in two batches, add pasta and cook, stirring until lightly browned and toasted. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain and set aside.

Puree chipotles, garlic, onion, and tomatoes in a blender until very smooth, at least 2 minutes. Return to skillet and add tomato puree. Cook, stirring occasionally until almost all liquid is evaporated, about 15 to 18 minutes. Add toasted pasta and stir to combine, seasoning with salt and pepper.

Transfer to the baking dish and cover with foil. Bake until pasta is tender and sauce is absorbed, about 10 minutes.

Divide among plates and sprinkle with Cotija (or feta) and drizzle with crema (or sour cream) and garnish with minced cilantro.