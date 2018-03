Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Cameron Buckner, the Bowling Green man charged with shooting another man in the head last August, appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment of first degree assault charges.Buckner has already admitted to shooting 19-year-old Mason South in Kereiakes Park on August 9, after the two got into an argument about local high school football teams.Buckner will be in court again on Thursday for a bond hearing and a pre-trial conference has been set for November 28.