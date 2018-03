A Glasgow man is behind bars after threatening restaurant workers with a knife, fleeing from police and driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at Sidelines in Glasgow on Saturday around 10 PM.

55-year-old Wendell Locklear allegedly pulled a knife on employees, fled the scene in a car, where officers finally stopped him at his home on Lexington Drive.

Locklear is being held on a $10,000 bond facing numerous charges including wanton endangerment and DUI.