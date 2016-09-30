WKU Men's Basketball Coach Addresses Media About Up-Coming Season

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - With the start of the college basketball just about about a month away, Western Kentucky University Men's team is gearing up for their first practice Saturday. Head Coach Rick Stansbury addressed the media about the upcoming season at E.A. Diddle Arena Friday morning. Stansbury said he's focusing on re-building the WKU team into champions once again. With 9 of the first 12 season games on the road, Stansbury says to become champions you have to preform just as good away as at home.

"Everything is squeezed down on the road. That's why we try to squeeze it down everyday off the court. We try to make practice so much harder than the game and they hear us talk everyday, is that effort good enough to win on the road? Is that a championship effort? If not, it's not good enough," says WKU Men's Basketball Head Coach Rick Stansbury.