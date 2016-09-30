Fire Damages Multiple Businesses off Russellville Road - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Fire Damages Multiple Businesses off Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Numerous agencies responded to a large structure fire off Russellville Road early Friday morning. The Bowling Green Fire Department received the call around 6:30 AM about a large fire at Royal Motor Cars located on the 2300 block of Russellville Road. Once on scene the 7 crews battled heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the building. As of 7:45 AM firefighters are still tackling hot spots. It's unsure where the fire started, but multiple suites of the building are heavily damaged. No one was injured or in any of the suites at the time of the fire. Bowling Green Police had Russellville Road blocked off from the intersections of Campbell Lane to Emmett Avenue. The fire is under investigation.

