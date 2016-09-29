Warren RECC Employee Leads Police to Edmonson County Man Accused of Drug Trafficking

Smiths Grove, KY (WNKY-TV) - An Edmonson County man is in custody after a utility employee tipped off police. 35-year-old Bruce Wilson was arrested at a Smiths Grove address Monday after a Warren Rural Electric Co-op Corporation employee told police about a potential marijuana grow at the residence. Wilson is facing a slew of drug related charges including trafficking after police searched the home and found multiple guns - some with serial numbers filed off- crystal meth and many other drugs. No marijuana grow was found, but police are thankful to the utility employee.

"I felt like my officers and the employee at Warren RECC, they helped to get a bad guy off the street. He didn't give us any trouble at the time but he could have and with that amount of fire power he had at the house it could have been very dangerous," says Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle.

Police say more charges are pending and the case will more than likely go to U.S. Federal Court.