Man Accused of Putting Glass in Styrofoam Cups Appears in Federal Court

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - 41-year-old Waylon Horton plead not guilty to the charge of consumer product tampering in Federal Court Wednesday. The charge stems from accusations that Horton deliberately put glass in styrofoam cups while working at Dart Container this summer. Horton was arrested on July 27th and originally charged with wanton endangerment. Dart Container Corporation President Jim Lammers says video surveillance shows Horton deliberately sabotaging sleeves of styrofoam cups at the plant in Horse Cave. Horton has since been released from the Hart County Jail on a $25,000 unsecured bond and has been terminated from Dart Container. In Federal Court Wednesday morning, Horton entered a not guilty plea on the charge in front of Judge Brent Brennenstahl. Horton's Attorney, John Bell, denied our request to comment. Horton's scheduled to appear back in court on October 27th.

