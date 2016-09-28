Kitchen Guy - Beer Bread

Ingredients:

3 cups self-rising flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 12 oz. bottle of beer, at room temperature

4 ounces unsalted butter, melted

Method:

Mix flour, sugar and can or bottle of beer. Grease a loaf pan with non-stick spray and pour flour mixture into pan. Let mixture rest for a few moments while the oven preheats to 350.

Bake for 60 minutes. Remove bread and pour melted butter over the bread and bake an additional 10 minutes.

Place a sheet of foil under the pan after pouring on the melted butter, as it may boil over into the oven. Also, to ease the incorporation of the butter, take a table knife and pull the sides of the bread away from the pan so the butter can be absorbed into the bread.

Remove from the oven. Let cool slightly and serve immediately.