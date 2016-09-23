Bald Eagle Rescued by Fishermen on Sept. 11th Released Back in the Wild

Richardsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - On September 11th two fisherman helped rescue an injured bald eagle from the Green River, and 12 days later it's back soaring the sky. About a dozen people from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the two fishermen, and members of the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary gathered to release the bird from the spot where they found it on the Green River near the town of Richardsville on Friday. The injured five-year-old male eagle was found and rescued on the river bank, then treated for severe food poisoning at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Meade County. All involved are grateful for the happy ending.

"It's awesome. I'm glad that it gets to be turned loose. It's where he came from and it's where he needs to go back at," says Patrick Thornton, one of the bald eagle rescuers.

"I think it was meant to be. He was meant to be caught and I guess we were meant to find him," says Mike Thornton, one of the bald eagle rescuers.

"Well they were instrumental in all of this. If it hadn't have been for them we know what the fate of this eagle would have been. It would have died out here on the river bank and the fact that we found this bird on 9-11 just makes it that much more special," says Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Brad Bowles.