Kitchen Guy - Sweet & Sour Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

1 lb pork loin, cut into 1/2-inch strips

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp corn starch

1 egg yolk, beaten well

Place ingredients in a plastic bag, seal and refrigerate for at least one hour.

For the sweet and sour sauce:

2 Tbsp sugar

1 8 oz. can pineapple chunks, juice reserved (do not use chunks in syrup)

1 cup water

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp ketchup

Mix all ingredients together and set aside.

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp Chinese Five-Spice powder

1 tsp powdered ginger

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Heat wok or a deep-sided sauté pan until very hot. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the sweet and sour mixture along with the Five-Spice powder, the powdered ginger and the pepper. Add the reserved pineapple chunks.

Add 1 Tbsp corn starch, mix well and continue cooking while stirring until the sauce turns clear. Pour the sauce into a bowl and set aside.

2 Tbsp peanut oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into julienne strips

Add the peanut oil to the wok and stir fry the red bell pepper strips until they are just cooked through. Remove to a plate.

Add the marinated pork loin strips and stir fry until cooked through.

Add back the red bell pepper strips and the sweet and sour sauce. Mix thoroughly until everything is heated through.

Serve over steamed rice and garnish with sesame seeds.