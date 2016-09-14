Kitchen Guy - Pad Thai

Ingredients:

1 pkg Thai rice noodles (vermicelli)

peanut oil for stir frying

3 large eggs

12 jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 oz. firm tofu, cut into bite-sized cubes

6 green onions thinly sliced

1 pkg bean sprouts, trimmed

3 oz. Thai fish sauce (Nam Pla)

2 Tbsp tamarind paste (you may substitute ketchup)

1 tsp. sugar

chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts for garnish

several Thai "bird" chilies, chopped for garnish

Instruction:

Soak the noodles in hot water for about 15 minutes, then drain well.

In a small non-stick pan, add a little peanut oil and scramble the eggs first, then let them form into an omelet. When the omelet is set, remove to a cutting board and cut into strips. Set aside.

In a wok, heat some of the peanut oil and add the shrimp and garlic and stir fry until the shrimp lose their gray raw appearance. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Add more peanut oil to the wok and stir fry the tofu, green onions, and the bean sprouts. Remove to the plate with the shrimp.

Place the noodles in the wok and add the fish sauce, tamarind paste (or ketchup) and sugar. Toss to combine. Add back all of the previously stir-fried ingredients and combine well.

Remove to a serving platter and top with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts. For an additional Thai-style flourish, garnish with lime wedges and finely chopped Thai "bird" chilies.