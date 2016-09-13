Organization Offering Reward in Case of Franklin, KY Dog Left in Cage for Days

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) - The nation's largest animal protection organization has offered a reward for information on who left a dog abandoned in a cage in Franklin, Kentucky back on August 31st. The Humane Society of the United States will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the situation where shelter workers found a small chihuahua abandoned, completely malnourished and locked in a cage in a wooded area just a half mile away from the Simpson County Animal Shelter. The dog, named Hope, died two days later from injuries sustained in the incident.