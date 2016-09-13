Bowling Green Man in Custody for 3 Area Armed Robberies

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - From gas stations, banks and even restaurants, Bowling Green has been hit hard this summer with armed robberies and now one man is behind bars in connection with three of them. Bowling Green police arrested 29-year-old Lee Rector of Bowling Green Monday afternoon and charged him with three counts of robbery in the first degree. These charges stem from robberies at Speedway on Walton Avenue on July 31st, Wendy's on Russellville Road on August 3rd, and the most recent one, Subway on September 3rd. The anonymous tip that led to his arrest came from Crime Stoppers.

Police learned Rector's car was in for repairs at Causey's on Morgantown Road, after being given consent by the vehicle's owner police searched and found clothing, an air soft gun and other items allegedly pertaining to the three robberies Rector was connected to. Rector admitted to police that he used the air soft gun to rob the Speedway, Wendy's and Subway. He is currently held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond. Police say it's a relief to have one suspect behind bars, but there are still at least 3 other open armed robbery investigations, which is frustrating to police.

"Yeah it's just a little disappointing to have this much activity in the summer time, they always have things to work on so it's nice to be able to check a few of those things off," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

Rector could be facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all three counts of robbery first degree.

