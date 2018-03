Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green teen officially has been charged in a rape investigation that has been going on since June. Warren County Sheriff's Deputies served the papers confirming an indictment handed up by the Grand Jury to 19-year-old Carmen Cherry on Thursday. Cherry is charged with incest, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a person under the age of 18. The papers were served to Cherry in the Warren County Jail Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.