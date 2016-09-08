Police Searching for Bank Robber - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Police Searching for Bank Robber

Posted: Updated:

Scottsville and Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Several area police agencies are searching for a man who stopped at one bank, checked out a second, and then robbed a third. Scottsville Police say on Wednesday afternoon the man displayed a gun and left with an undetermined amount of money from Midwest American Federal Credit Union. Before that robbery occurred, though, Glasgow police were searching for the same man when he entered Citizens First Bank in Glasgow wearing a fake beard and latex gloves, but did not show a gun or demand money. He originally was spotted in the parking lot of Monticello Bank, also in Glasgow, but did not enter that location. He's described as a thinly built, black male. If you have any information contact either the Scottsville or Glasgow police department.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.