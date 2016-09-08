Police Searching for Bank Robber

Scottsville and Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Several area police agencies are searching for a man who stopped at one bank, checked out a second, and then robbed a third. Scottsville Police say on Wednesday afternoon the man displayed a gun and left with an undetermined amount of money from Midwest American Federal Credit Union. Before that robbery occurred, though, Glasgow police were searching for the same man when he entered Citizens First Bank in Glasgow wearing a fake beard and latex gloves, but did not show a gun or demand money. He originally was spotted in the parking lot of Monticello Bank, also in Glasgow, but did not enter that location. He's described as a thinly built, black male. If you have any information contact either the Scottsville or Glasgow police department.