Arrest Made in Connection to Murders of Butler County Couple

Butler County, KY (WNKY-TV) - On August 9th, 70-year-old Dorothy Neafus and 71-year-old Kenneth Neafus were found shot to death at their home on Richland Church Road in Butler County. Now nearly a month later, a suspect has been charged with their murders, and he's actually been in custody since August 25th. The Butler County Grand Jury handed down the indictment on Wednesday on 34-year-old Kevin Dye of Morgantown. He's now officially charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Kenneth and Dorothy Neafus. Dye has been in custody since August 25th for charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and probation violation. Questions like what the motive may have been, whether or not it was a random act or if Dye knew the family, and what evidence police may have against Dye are still unanswered by Kentucky State Police, which they say is because they don't want to hinder the ongoing investigation or murder trial. KSP says it was a difficult case to solve, but thanks to their detectives and the community, Butler County residents can now have some peace of mind.

"Initially it was definitely one of those where there wasn't a smoking gun, it wasn't we saw so and so over there, it wasn't one of those where we had a lot to go on, which really goes back to how hard and well our detectives worked on this. They took every little tidbit of information they could get from the community, from what they found on the scene, just anything they could get to start developing things," says Trooper B.J. Eaton with the Kentucky State Police.

Kevin Dye is scheduled to appear in Butler County District Court on Thursday.